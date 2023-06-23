Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tom Murphy is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore OriolesJune 23 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 17 against the White Sox) he went 0-for-5.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .218 with eight doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Murphy has driven in a run in three games this year (12.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|11
|.205
|AVG
|.235
|.255
|OBP
|.278
|.455
|SLG
|.324
|7
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|1
|16/3
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 34th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 41st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 58th.
