Tom Murphy is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore OriolesJune 23 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 17 against the White Sox) he went 0-for-5.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is hitting .218 with eight doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Murphy has picked up a hit in 12 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Murphy has driven in a run in three games this year (12.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
.205 AVG .235
.255 OBP .278
.455 SLG .324
7 XBH 3
2 HR 0
3 RBI 1
16/3 K/BB 12/2
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 84 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 34th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 41st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 58th.
