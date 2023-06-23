Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (batting .270 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France has an OPS of .769, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .423 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.
- France has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 72 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.2% of those games.
- In 8.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.295
|AVG
|.254
|.381
|OBP
|.307
|.504
|SLG
|.345
|17
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|10
|26/12
|K/BB
|26/6
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 34th, 1.270 WHIP ranks 41st, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 58th.
