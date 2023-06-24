Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 54.7% of his 64 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.9% of them.
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (12.5%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh has had an RBI in 18 games this year (28.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.4%.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.248
|AVG
|.202
|.290
|OBP
|.314
|.393
|SLG
|.452
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|15
|29/7
|K/BB
|33/17
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.56), 57th in WHIP (1.407), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
