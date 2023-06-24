J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .239 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 39 walks.
- He ranks 112th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 145th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 68 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.6% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 68), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.1% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.7%.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.260
|AVG
|.217
|.372
|OBP
|.323
|.382
|SLG
|.313
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|13
|32/22
|K/BB
|20/17
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer (8-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 58th, 1.407 WHIP ranks 57th, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
