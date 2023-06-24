The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is hitting .239 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 39 walks.
  • He ranks 112th in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 145th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • Crawford has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 68 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.6% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 68), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22.1% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 42.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 32
.260 AVG .217
.372 OBP .323
.382 SLG .313
9 XBH 9
3 HR 1
11 RBI 13
32/22 K/BB 20/17
0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kremer (8-3) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 58th, 1.407 WHIP ranks 57th, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.