On Saturday, Jarred Kelenic (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (65) this season while batting .254 with 30 extra-base hits.

Kelenic has had a hit in 49 of 70 games this season (70.0%), including multiple hits 13 times (18.6%).

He has homered in 15.7% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.6% of his games this season, Kelenic has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .238 AVG .269 .304 OBP .340 .426 SLG .500 13 XBH 17 4 HR 7 17 RBI 18 46/11 K/BB 49/15 5 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings