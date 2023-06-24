Mariners vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 24
Saturday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (45-29) taking on the Seattle Mariners (37-37) at 4:05 PM ET (on June 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Orioles, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Orioles will look to Dean Kremer (8-3) against the Mariners and Bryce Miller (5-3).
Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Mariners vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to the total, Seattle and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.
- The Mariners' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Mariners have been victorious in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Seattle has a mark of 8-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Seattle is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (334 total runs).
- The Mariners have the eighth-best ERA (3.83) in the majors this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Bryce Miller vs Lance Lynn
|June 20
|@ Yankees
|L 3-1
|George Kirby vs Gerrit Cole
|June 21
|@ Yankees
|L 4-2
|Luis Castillo vs Jhony Brito
|June 22
|@ Yankees
|W 10-2
|Bryan Woo vs Domingo Germán
|June 23
|@ Orioles
|W 13-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Kyle Gibson
|June 24
|@ Orioles
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Dean Kremer
|June 25
|@ Orioles
|-
|George Kirby vs Dean Kremer
|June 26
|Nationals
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Trevor Williams
|June 27
|Nationals
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Jake Irvin
|June 28
|Nationals
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Patrick Corbin
|June 30
|Rays
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Yonny Chirinos
