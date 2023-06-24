Saturday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (45-29) taking on the Seattle Mariners (37-37) at 4:05 PM ET (on June 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Orioles, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Orioles will look to Dean Kremer (8-3) against the Mariners and Bryce Miller (5-3).

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Mariners' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Mariners have been victorious in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a mark of 8-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (334 total runs).

The Mariners have the eighth-best ERA (3.83) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule