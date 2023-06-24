Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (45-29) will host Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (37-37) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, June 24, with a start time of 4:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Mariners have -105 odds to win. A 9-run over/under is set in this game.

Mariners vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer - BAL (8-3, 4.56 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (5-3, 3.68 ERA)

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won 27, or 77.1%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Orioles have gone 27-8 (winning 77.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles played three of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have come away with eight wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious eight times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have not installed the Mariners as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +1600 - 4th

