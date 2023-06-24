Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:28 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Orioles Player Props
|How to Watch Mariners vs Orioles
|Mariners vs Orioles Odds
|Mariners vs Orioles Prediction
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has four home runs and a walk while batting .150.
- Ford has had a base hit in four of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in 17.6% of his games this year, and 9.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this year, Ford has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|.231
|AVG
|.111
|.231
|OBP
|.167
|.692
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|3
|6/0
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 58th, 1.407 WHIP ranks 57th, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.