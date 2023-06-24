Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Orioles.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .260 with 10 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 48 of 74 games this year (64.9%) Hernandez has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (29.7%).
- In 17.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in 29 games this year (39.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 of 74 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.227
|AVG
|.292
|.276
|OBP
|.331
|.404
|SLG
|.507
|13
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|26
|51/8
|K/BB
|46/7
|2
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.56), 57th in WHIP (1.407), and 44th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
