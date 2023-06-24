Ty France -- batting .263 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ty France At The Plate

France has an OPS of .780, fueled by an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .428. All three of those stats are tops among Seattle hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.

In 51 of 73 games this season (69.9%) France has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (30.1%).

In 8.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

France has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (34.2%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (9.6%).

He has scored in 37 games this season (50.7%), including nine multi-run games (12.3%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .295 AVG .267 .381 OBP .323 .504 SLG .356 17 XBH 11 6 HR 1 23 RBI 11 26/12 K/BB 27/7 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings