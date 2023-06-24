Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ty France -- batting .263 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on June 24 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Orioles Player Props
|How to Watch Mariners vs Orioles
|Mariners vs Orioles Odds
|Mariners vs Orioles Prediction
Ty France At The Plate
- France has an OPS of .780, fueled by an OBP of .352 to go with a slugging percentage of .428. All three of those stats are tops among Seattle hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.
- In 51 of 73 games this season (69.9%) France has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (30.1%).
- In 8.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- France has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (34.2%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (9.6%).
- He has scored in 37 games this season (50.7%), including nine multi-run games (12.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.295
|AVG
|.267
|.381
|OBP
|.323
|.504
|SLG
|.356
|17
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|11
|26/12
|K/BB
|27/7
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
- The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kremer (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.56), 57th in WHIP (1.407), and 44th in K/9 (8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.