On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Raleigh has picked up a hit in 55.4% of his 65 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.5% of them.
  • In 12.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 26 games this season (40.0%), including six multi-run games (9.2%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 32
.248 AVG .204
.290 OBP .312
.393 SLG .444
11 XBH 11
3 HR 7
16 RBI 15
29/7 K/BB 34/17
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
