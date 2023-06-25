After exiting in the qualification round 1 of Viking International Eastbourne in her most recent tournament (losing to Madison Brengle), Caroline Dolehide will open Wimbledon against Daria Kasatkina (in the round of 128). Dolehide's odds are +50000 to win this event at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Dolehide at 2023 Wimbledon

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: June 25 - July 16

June 25 - July 16 Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Dolehide's Next Match

In the round of 128 of Wimbledon, on Monday, July 3 (at 5:00 AM ET), Dolehide will play Kasatkina.

Caroline Dolehide Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +50000

Dolehide Stats

In her previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Dolehide was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 112-ranked Brengle, 6-7, 7-5, 6-7.

In 13 tournaments over the past 12 months, Dolehide is 13-14 and has yet to win a title.

Dolehide is 0-2 on grass over the past year.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Dolehide has played 27 matches and 22.1 games per match.

On grass, Dolehide has played two matches over the past year, and she has totaled 29.5 games per match while winning 45.8% of games.

Dolehide has won 27.8% of her return games and 67.6% of her service games over the past 12 months.

