Jarred Kelenic -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 65 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .251 with 30 extra-base hits.

Kelenic has gotten a hit in 49 of 71 games this season (69.0%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (18.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (15.5%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.0% of his games this year, Kelenic has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (8.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .238 AVG .263 .304 OBP .338 .426 SLG .489 13 XBH 17 4 HR 7 17 RBI 18 46/11 K/BB 49/16 5 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings