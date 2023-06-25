Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong (hitting .179 in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .164 with three doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- Wong has recorded a hit in 16 of 44 games this year (36.4%), including five multi-hit games (11.4%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- In eight games this season (18.2%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|.138
|AVG
|.184
|.275
|OBP
|.229
|.155
|SLG
|.250
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|7
|17/8
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.88 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
