Sunday's game that pits the Baltimore Orioles (46-29) against the Seattle Mariners (37-38) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Orioles. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on June 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (6-6) to the mound, while Kyle Bradish (3-3) will get the nod for the Orioles.

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Mariners vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have won 27 out of the 49 games, or 55.1%, in which they've been favored.

This season Seattle has won 27 of its 49 games, or 55.1%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle ranks 17th in the majors with 338 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).

Mariners Schedule