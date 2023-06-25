The Baltimore Orioles and Anthony Santander take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 16th in MLB action with 87 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 24th in baseball, slugging .387.

The Mariners rank 25th in the majors with a .230 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (338 total runs).

The Mariners are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .308.

Mariners batters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.

Seattle's 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.197).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners are sending George Kirby (6-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.29 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the New York Yankees, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Kirby is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Kirby will look to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per outing).

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away George Kirby Gerrit Cole 6/21/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Away Luis Castillo Jhony Brito 6/22/2023 Yankees W 10-2 Away Bryan Woo Domingo Germán 6/23/2023 Orioles W 13-1 Away Logan Gilbert Kyle Gibson 6/24/2023 Orioles L 6-4 Away Bryce Miller Dean Kremer 6/25/2023 Orioles - Away George Kirby Kyle Bradish 6/26/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams 6/27/2023 Nationals - Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin 6/28/2023 Nationals - Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays - Home Bryce Miller Yonny Chirinos 7/1/2023 Rays - Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow

