Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .564 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .256 with 10 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 15 walks.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 48 of 75 games this season (64.0%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (29.3%).
- He has homered in 13 games this year (17.3%), homering in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29 games this year (38.7%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 26 of 75 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.227
|AVG
|.284
|.276
|OBP
|.323
|.404
|SLG
|.493
|13
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|17
|RBI
|26
|51/8
|K/BB
|47/7
|2
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 14th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.88 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing batters.
