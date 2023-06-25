Ty France, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Orioles.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .421, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and 88th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 68.9% of his games this season (51 of 74), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (29.7%) he recorded at least two.

In six games this season, he has homered (8.1%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.8% of his games this season, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (50.0%), including nine multi-run games (12.2%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .295 AVG .258 .381 OBP .313 .504 SLG .344 17 XBH 11 6 HR 1 23 RBI 11 26/12 K/BB 29/7 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings