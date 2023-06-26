Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Cal Raleigh (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Orioles.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Raleigh enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300 with two homers.
- In 37 of 66 games this year (56.1%) Raleigh has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (21.2%).
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this season (28.8%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 66 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.248
|AVG
|.207
|.290
|OBP
|.313
|.393
|SLG
|.468
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|17
|29/7
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Nationals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (103 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.14, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
