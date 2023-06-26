Kolten Wong -- hitting .179 with a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on June 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .164 with three doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 16 of 44 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Wong has driven in a run in eight games this year (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 44 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 23 .138 AVG .184 .275 OBP .229 .155 SLG .250 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 4 RBI 7 17/8 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings