Kolten Wong -- hitting .179 with a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on June 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .164 with three doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in 16 of 44 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
  • Wong has driven in a run in eight games this year (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 of 44 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 23
.138 AVG .184
.275 OBP .229
.155 SLG .250
1 XBH 3
0 HR 1
4 RBI 7
17/8 K/BB 18/5
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Nationals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (103 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Williams (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.14 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.14 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .268 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.