Monday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (37-39) going head to head against the Washington Nationals (30-47) at 9:40 PM ET (on June 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (4-6, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.14 ERA).

Mariners vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

Mariners vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-4.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 27, or 54%, of those games.

Seattle has been at least -250 moneyline favorites five times this season and won each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 71.4% chance to win.

Seattle ranks 17th in the majors with 340 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule