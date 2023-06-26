The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 17th in baseball with 88 total home runs.

Seattle's .386 slugging percentage ranks 24th in MLB.

The Mariners' .228 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.

Seattle is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (340 total).

The Mariners are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in the majors.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.

Seattle has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.194).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 2.89 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 87 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the New York Yankees, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Castillo has collected seven quality starts this year.

Castillo will try to continue a 16-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Away Luis Castillo Jhony Brito 6/22/2023 Yankees W 10-2 Away Bryan Woo Domingo Germán 6/23/2023 Orioles W 13-1 Away Logan Gilbert Kyle Gibson 6/24/2023 Orioles L 6-4 Away Bryce Miller Dean Kremer 6/25/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away George Kirby Kyle Bradish 6/26/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams 6/27/2023 Nationals - Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin 6/28/2023 Nationals - Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays - Home Bryce Miller Shane McClanahan 7/1/2023 Rays - Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays - Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.