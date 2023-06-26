On Monday, June 26, Ty France's Seattle Mariners (37-39) host Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (30-47) at T-Mobile Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Nationals are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Mariners (-250). The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (4-6, 2.89 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (4-4, 4.14 ERA)

Mariners vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 27 (54%) of those contests.

The Mariners have played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and won in each game.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Mariners went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Nationals have won in 27, or 38%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +200 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+140) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 4th Win AL West +2200 - 4th

