Player prop betting options for Ty France, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Washington Nationals matchup at T-Mobile Park on Monday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Castillo Stats

The Mariners' Luis Castillo (4-6) will make his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Castillo has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 15 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 11th, 1.053 WHIP ranks ninth, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 10th.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jun. 21 5.0 4 3 3 3 4 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 5.2 2 2 2 6 6 at Angels Jun. 9 6.0 6 5 3 10 1 at Rangers Jun. 2 7.0 5 1 1 6 1 vs. Pirates May. 27 6.0 1 0 0 10 2

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

France Stats

France has 21 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 34 RBI (81 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .276/.346/.418 slash line on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 23 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 22 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Yankees Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has 74 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 23 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .240/.301/.419 slash line on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jun. 24 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 1 at Orioles Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 18 walks and 39 RBI (88 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .295/.344/.503 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 24 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Padres Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has collected 72 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .261/.338/.471 so far this season.

Candelario takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 25 3-for-5 3 1 3 7 0 at Padres Jun. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

