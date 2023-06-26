The Seattle Mariners (37-39) and Washington Nationals (30-47) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. The Mariners are coming off a series defeat to the Orioles, and the Nationals a series win over the Padres.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-6) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (4-4) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Mariners vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (4-6, 2.89 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (4-4, 4.14 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (4-6) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 2.89 ERA this season with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 15 games.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 15 starts this season.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.14 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.

Williams has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Williams heads into this game with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 15 outings this season.

