Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .083 with two home runs and three RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has six home runs and a walk while hitting .174.
- Ford has gotten a hit in five of 19 games this year (26.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (21.1%, and 12.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Ford has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|13
|.231
|AVG
|.152
|.231
|OBP
|.194
|.692
|SLG
|.515
|2
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|4
|3
|RBI
|5
|6/0
|K/BB
|11/1
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 103 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.14 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .268 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.