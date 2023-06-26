After hitting .083 with two home runs and three RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has six home runs and a walk while hitting .174.

Ford has gotten a hit in five of 19 games this year (26.3%), with multiple hits twice.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (21.1%, and 12.2% of his trips to the plate).

Ford has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 .231 AVG .152 .231 OBP .194 .692 SLG .515 2 XBH 4 2 HR 4 3 RBI 5 6/0 K/BB 11/1 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings