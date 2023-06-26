The Seattle Seahawks right now have the 13th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +3000.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Seahawks games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Seattle ranked 13th in total offense (351.5 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last year the Seahawks were 5-4 at home and 4-4 on the road.

Seattle had three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).

In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), completing 69.8% of his passes, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Smith also rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

Walker also had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero TDs.

Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, hauling in 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

Bobby Wagner totaled two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +5000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2000 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +900 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +5000 12 November 23 49ers - +900 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +900 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +12500 17 December 31 Steelers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

