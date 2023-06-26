The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 15 walks.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 48 of 76 games this year (63.2%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (28.9%).

He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 76), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this year (38.2%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 games this year (34.2%), including five multi-run games (6.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .227 AVG .276 .276 OBP .315 .404 SLG .480 13 XBH 13 6 HR 8 17 RBI 26 51/8 K/BB 49/7 2 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings