Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty France, with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, June 26 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France has an OPS of .764, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a team-best slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 94th in slugging.
- France has picked up a hit in 69.3% of his 75 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- France has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.295
|AVG
|.258
|.381
|OBP
|.311
|.504
|SLG
|.342
|17
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|23
|RBI
|11
|26/12
|K/BB
|31/7
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (103 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.14 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .268 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.