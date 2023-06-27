Mariners vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 27
Tuesday's game at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (38-39) squaring off against the Washington Nationals (30-48) at 9:40 PM ET (on June 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Bryan Woo (1-1) for the Mariners and Jake Irvin (1-4) for the Nationals.
Mariners vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Mariners have won 28 out of the 51 games, or 54.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Seattle is undefeated in nine games this season when favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle ranks 17th in the majors with 348 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 22
|@ Yankees
|W 10-2
|Bryan Woo vs Domingo Germán
|June 23
|@ Orioles
|W 13-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Kyle Gibson
|June 24
|@ Orioles
|L 6-4
|Bryce Miller vs Dean Kremer
|June 25
|@ Orioles
|L 3-2
|George Kirby vs Kyle Bradish
|June 26
|Nationals
|W 8-4
|Luis Castillo vs Trevor Williams
|June 27
|Nationals
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Jake Irvin
|June 28
|Nationals
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Patrick Corbin
|June 30
|Rays
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Shane McClanahan
|July 1
|Rays
|-
|George Kirby vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 2
|Rays
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Taj Bradley
|July 3
|@ Giants
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Alex Wood
