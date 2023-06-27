Bryan Woo gets the nod for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The favored Mariners have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +180. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -225 +180 8 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have gone 28-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.9% of those games).

Seattle has played nine times as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The Mariners have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Seattle has had an over/under set by bookmakers 77 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 38 of those games (38-37-2).

The Mariners have covered only 30.8% of their games this season, going 4-9-0 ATS.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-17 16-22 10-16 28-21 27-29 11-8

