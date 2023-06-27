On Tuesday, June 27, Julio Rodriguez's Seattle Mariners (38-39) host Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (30-48) at T-Mobile Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Nationals have +180 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Mariners vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (1-1, 5.09 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (1-4, 4.93 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Mariners' game against the Nationals but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Mariners (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to beat the Nationals with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ty France hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 51 times and won 28, or 54.9%, of those games.

The Mariners have played nine times as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 27, or 37.5%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+290)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 4th Win AL West +2200 - 4th

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.