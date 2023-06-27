Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .200 with six home runs and a walk.
- Ford has picked up a hit in 30.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.0% of those games.
- Looking at the 20 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (20.0%), and in 11.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Ford has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 20 games (35.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|13
|.294
|AVG
|.152
|.294
|OBP
|.194
|.647
|SLG
|.515
|2
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|4
|4
|RBI
|5
|7/0
|K/BB
|11/1
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (105 total, 1.3 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.93, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .258 batting average against him.
