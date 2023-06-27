On Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Target Center, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-9) face Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (4-9), starting at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Storm vs. Lynx matchup.

Storm vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Arena: Target Center

Storm vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Lynx have covered five times in 13 games with a spread this season.

The Storm are 8-4-0 ATS this season.

Minnesota has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Seattle has covered the spread seven times this year (7-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, four out of the Lynx's 13 games have gone over the point total.

So far this year, six out of the Storm's 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

