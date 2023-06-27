Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-9) face Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (4-9) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Target Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video.

The matchup has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Storm vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Lynx or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Storm vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 84 Lynx 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 164.6

Storm vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Seattle has beaten the spread eight times in 12 games.

There have been six Seattle games (out of 12) that went over the total this year.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Storm Performance Insights

With 78.0 points scored per game and 84.0 points allowed, the Storm are eighth in the WNBA on offense and eighth defensively.

On the glass, Seattle is third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds (32.8 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds conceded (36.5 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Storm are fourth in the league in committing them (12.8 per game). They are fourth in forcing them (14.3 per game).

The Storm are the third-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (8.8 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

In 2023 the Storm are ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (8.0 per game) and worst in defensive 3-point percentage (38.1%).

Seattle attempts 36.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 33.0% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 63.2% of its shots, with 67.0% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.