Two of the league's top scorers take the court -- Napheesa Collier (fourth, 20.9 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 25.4) -- when the Minnesota Lynx (4-9) host the Seattle Storm (4-9) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video.

Storm vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Target Center

Target Center

Key Stats for Storm vs. Lynx