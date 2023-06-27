Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Teoscar Hernandez (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .253 with 10 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 16 walks.
- Hernandez has had a hit in 49 of 77 games this season (63.6%), including multiple hits 22 times (28.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (13 of 77), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 39.0% of his games this year (30 of 77), with two or more RBI 12 times (15.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 27 of 77 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|38
|.229
|AVG
|.276
|.280
|OBP
|.315
|.403
|SLG
|.480
|13
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|26
|53/9
|K/BB
|49/7
|2
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (105 total, 1.3 per game).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.93, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
