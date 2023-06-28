After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, A.J. Pollock and the Seattle Mariners face the Washington Nationals (who will start Patrick Corbin) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is batting .159 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Pollock has had a hit in 12 of 42 games this season (28.6%), including multiple hits five times (11.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 42), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Pollock has driven home a run in seven games this season (16.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 23.8% of his games this year (10 of 42), with two or more runs three times (7.1%).

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .105 AVG .220 .188 OBP .259 .246 SLG .360 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 5 15/6 K/BB 9/3 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings