The Seattle Mariners and Dylan Moore, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

  • Moore is batting .059 with a home run and three walks.
  • Moore has gotten a hit once in eight games this year, but has had no games with more than one.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Moore has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
.000 AVG .111
.111 OBP .273
.000 SLG .444
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
5/1 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.68).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.32 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 5.32 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.606 WHIP ranks 65th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 64th among qualifying pitchers this season.
