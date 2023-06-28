Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Dylan Moore, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is batting .059 with a home run and three walks.
- Moore has gotten a hit once in eight games this year, but has had no games with more than one.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Moore has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.111
|.111
|OBP
|.273
|.000
|SLG
|.444
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|5/1
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.68).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.32 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 5.32 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.606 WHIP ranks 65th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 64th among qualifying pitchers this season.
