Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Nationals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Teoscar Hernandez (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, four walks and eight RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Explore More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 76 hits, which ranks first among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .253 with 27 extra-base hits.
- In 64.1% of his 78 games this season, Hernandez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 31 games this season (39.7%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (35.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.230
|AVG
|.276
|.284
|OBP
|.315
|.419
|SLG
|.480
|14
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|26
|55/10
|K/BB
|49/7
|2
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.68).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (106 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.32 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.32), 65th in WHIP (1.606), and 64th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
