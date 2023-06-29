Watch the first round of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday, June 29, when golfers head to Detroit, Michigan and the 7,370-yard, par-72 course at Detroit Golf Club, fighting for a piece of the $8.8M purse. Tony Finau is the most recent champ at this event.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par/Distance: Par 72/7,370 yards

Par 72/7,370 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Rocket Mortgage Classic Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Max Homa 9th Tony Finau 14th Justin Thomas 17th Keegan Bradley 18th Collin Morikawa 20th

Want to place a bet on the Rocket Mortgage Classic? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Rocket Mortgage Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 1:05 PM ET Hole 1 Sung-Jae Im, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama 12:43 PM ET Hole 1 Adam Hadwin, Cameron Davis, Sepp Straka 7:40 AM ET Hole 10 Rickie Fowler, Joel Dahmen, Tony Finau 7:18 AM ET Hole 10 Nick Hardy, Chris Kirk, Webb Simpson 8:24 AM ET Hole 10 Davis Thompson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Joseph Bramlett 12:54 PM ET Hole 10 Brendon Todd, Chez Reavie, Matt Wallace 8:02 AM ET Hole 10 Stephan Jaeger, Austin Smotherman, Nate Lashley 7:18 AM ET Hole 1 J.J. Spaun, Tyler Duncan, Cameron Champ 1:27 PM ET Hole 10 Jonathan Byrd, Greyson Sigg, Alex Smalley 12:21 PM ET Hole 1 Lee Hodges, Andrew Novak, Ben Martin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.