The Minnesota Lynx (5-9) hit the road to square off against Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm (4-10) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, June 29. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET.

Seattle lost to Minnesota 104-93 on the road in its last outing. Sami Whitcomb (20 PTS, 63.6 FG%, 6-10 from 3PT) and Magbegor (20 PTS, 2 BLK, 64.3 FG%) paced the Storm, and Napheesa Collier (33 PTS, 10 REB, 52.4 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT) and Diamond Miller (18 PTS, 5 AST, 61.5 FG%) led the Lynx.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Storm vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Storm (-135 to win)

Storm (-135 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+110 to win)

Lynx (+110 to win) What's the spread?: Storm (-2.5)

Storm (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Storm Season Stats

The Storm's offense, which ranks eighth in the league with 79.1 points per game, has performed better than their third-worst defense (85.4 points allowed per game).

When it comes to rebounding, Seattle is getting beat at both ends of the court, as it ranks third-worst in the league in boards (32.8 per game) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (36.6 per contest).

When it comes to assists, the Storm are dishing out only 16.9 assists per game (worst in league).

Seattle is top-five this year in turnovers, ranking second-best in the league with 12.4 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 13.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Storm have been thriving when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in three-pointers per game (9.1) and third-best in three-point percentage (35.9%).

Seattle ranks worst in the WNBA with a 38.2% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land. Meanwhile, it is ceding 8.0 threes per game (ninth-ranked in league).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Storm Home/Away Splits

The Storm have scored at a much lower clip when playing at home than away from home in the 2023 season (74.9 at home versus 86.6 on the road), and have given up fewer points at home than in road games (81.3 opponent points per home game versus 92.8 on the road).

In home games, Seattle averages 0.3 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (32.7 at home, 33.0 on the road), while it allows its opponents to grab 3.7 more boards in home games than in road games (37.9 at home, 34.2 on the road).

The Storm average 15.9 assists per game at home, 2.9 less than their road game average in 2023 (18.8). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Seattle turn the ball over less at home (12.3 per game) than on the road (12.6). It has forced more turnovers at home (15.8 per game) than on the road (10.4).

In 2023 the Storm are averaging 7.6 made three-pointers at home and 12.0 away, making 31.8% from deep at home compared to 42.0% away.

This year, Seattle averages 7.7 three-pointers allowed at home and 8.6 on the road (while allowing 37.7% shooting from distance in home games compared to 39.1% on the road).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Storm have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Seattle has eight wins in 13 games against the spread this season.

Seattle is yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Storm a 57.4% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.