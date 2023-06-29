Storm vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (5-9) face Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-10), beginning at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Storm vs. Lynx matchup.
Storm vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Storm vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Storm Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Storm (-2.5)
|162.5
|-145
|+125
|BetMGM
|Storm (-2.5)
|161.5
|-145
|+120
|PointsBet
|Storm (-2.5)
|162.5
|-145
|+110
|Tipico
|Storm (-1.5)
|163.5
|-130
|+100
Storm vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Storm are 8-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Lynx have covered six times in 14 games with a spread this season.
- Seattle has been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Minnesota has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.
- Storm games have gone over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.
- In the Lynx's 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
