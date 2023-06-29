Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (4-9) battle Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-9) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

The matchup has no line set.

Storm vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 87 Lynx 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-8.8)

Seattle (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 164.6

Storm vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Seattle is 8-4-0 this season.

Out of 12 Seattle's games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm are scoring 78 points per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while giving up 84 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

When it comes to rebounding, Seattle is getting outplayed at both ends of the court, as it ranks third-worst in the league in boards (32.8 per game) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (36.5 per contest).

So far this season, the Storm are averaging 12.8 turnovers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and forcing 14.3 turnovers per contest (fourth-ranked).

When it comes to three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Storm, who are sinking 8.8 three-pointers per game (third-best in WNBA) and shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc (third-best).

The Storm rank worst in the WNBA with a 38.1% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are allowing 8 treys per game (ninth-ranked in league).

Seattle has taken 63.2% two-pointers and 36.8% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's baskets, 67.0% are two-pointers and 33.0% are three-pointers.

