How to Watch the Storm vs. Lynx Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Minnesota Lynx (5-9) will look to Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.8 points per game) going up against Jewell Loyd (first in league, 24.5) and the Seattle Storm (4-10) on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSN.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Storm or Lynx with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Storm vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Storm vs. Lynx
- The 79.1 points per game Seattle records are just 4.5 fewer points than Minnesota gives up (83.6).
- This season, Seattle has a 39.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% lower than the 44.3% of shots Minnesota's opponents have made.
- The Storm have a 2-2 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.3% from the field.
- Seattle is making 35.9% of its three-point shots this season, 0.3% higher than the 35.6% Minnesota allows opponents to shoot from deep.
- The Storm have a 3-4 record when the team connects on more than 35.6% of their three-point attempts.
- Seattle and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with Seattle averaging 2.9 fewer rebounds per game.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.