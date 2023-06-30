Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:34 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (.297 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .226.
- Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 55.1% of his games this season (38 of 69), with at least two hits 15 times (21.7%).
- He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (27.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (13.0%).
- In 39.1% of his games this year (27 of 69), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.242
|AVG
|.207
|.281
|OBP
|.313
|.375
|SLG
|.468
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|17
|31/7
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (86 total, one per game).
- McClanahan (11-1 with a 2.23 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, June 22 against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.23 ERA ranks first, 1.118 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.