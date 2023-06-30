The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford and his .457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.349) this season, fueled by 61 hits.

He ranks 115th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 137th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.

Crawford has had a hit in 42 of 73 games this season (57.5%), including multiple hits 16 times (21.9%).

In six games this season, he has homered (8.2%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (23.3%), with two or more RBI in six of them (8.2%).

He has scored in 42.5% of his games this year (31 of 73), with two or more runs 11 times (15.1%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .254 AVG .220 .371 OBP .324 .388 SLG .333 10 XBH 10 4 HR 2 12 RBI 14 35/25 K/BB 22/18 0 SB 1

