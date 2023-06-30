Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (66) this season while batting .247 with 30 extra-base hits.
- Kelenic has gotten at least one hit in 67.6% of his games this year (50 of 74), with at least two hits 13 times (17.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has picked up an RBI in 36.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (35.1%), including seven multi-run games (9.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.234
|AVG
|.259
|.313
|OBP
|.338
|.414
|SLG
|.482
|13
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|18
|51/14
|K/BB
|49/17
|6
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.59 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 86 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.23 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday, June 22 against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.23), 20th in WHIP (1.118), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.