The Seattle Mariners, including Kolten Wong and his .303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .162 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

Wong has had a hit in 17 of 46 games this year (37.0%), including multiple hits five times (10.9%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

Wong has driven in a run in 10 games this season (21.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 46 games (23.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .136 AVG .184 .260 OBP .229 .167 SLG .250 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 17/8 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings