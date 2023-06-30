Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (56-28) and Seattle Mariners (38-41) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET on June 30.

The Rays will give the ball to Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller (5-3, 3.88 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

Mariners vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Mariners were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Mariners have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (34.8%) in those games.

This season, Seattle has been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (353 total), Seattle is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

